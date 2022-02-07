Huber Heights agrees to $40M development at Marian Meadows site

The agreement with Homestead Development states the developer will construct two residential properties, including an approximately 192-unit market-rate multi-family housing development and an approximately 133-unit market-rate senior housing development on the Marian Meadows site property.

“We at Homestead are thrilled to be part of a public-private project with the city of Huber Heights that will positively affect a situation that many cities around the country are struggling with: what to do with the aged, vacant retail centers,” said Matt Canterbury, president of development at Homestead. “To be part of a solution to redevelop land that was driving down the value and allure of a major commercial corridor is transformational development.”

The two developments would be built on the west edge of the Brandt Pike property in what is now largely green space, just north of the Huber Boosters building on Fishburg, according to City Manager Bryan Chodkowski.

“The project area extends far enough east that it would include the area currently occupied by Dogtown, formerly Sit, Stay, & Play. That building will need to be demolished for the multi-family project to proceed,” Chodkowski said. “Dogtown was already planning to build a new building elsewhere on the site, and the city is actively working with all parties to coordinate project scheduling.”

Terms of the agreement include the establishment of a new Tax Increment Financing District, along with the passage of a Community Reinvestment Area resolution by council, which will grant property tax exemptions of 50% for 15 years for the improvements on the residential Marian Meadows site property.

Following approval of the agreement, the developer has 90 days to prepare and submit a preliminary site plan, architectural renderings and related development plans to the city, according to documents.

Explore Vandalia hopes to build training center for first responders

“The city of Huber Heights and Homestead will go through preliminary and final development plan approvals, as well as finalizing zoning and the necessary entitlement work to plat out the pieces of the site for the prospective uses —including the public green space, common detention for the entire site, the private senior development, and the land noted for the Huber Heights Senior Center and the future City Use plat,” Canterbury said.

Construction is set to begin this year, and the agreement gives an estimate of October 2024 as a target for completion and available occupancy.

“We are working with the city to tie into their current projects on the site and begin construction around September and October of this year,” Canterbury said.

Once completed, the project is estimated to bring in a total of $7.1 million in tax revenue to the city through calendar year 2053, according to the documents.

Prior to the meeting, several residents submitted letters of concern to council regarding the project.

Many letters allude to the probability of increased traffic, as well as the possibility of increased noise and crime, with several residents referencing past issues with regard to the Heat nightclub that was formerly located in the area.

“Our neighborhood does not want anymore bars, nightclubs, or other businesses built there that would cause problems with crime and noise,” one letter reads. “Also, our neighborhood does not need an apartment complex in the area. There are enough people living in the area and adding an apartment complex would just add an increase in traffic in an area which is already crowded.”

Other letters were submitted in support, in full or in part, of the project.

“The new senior apartments and market-rate apartments are sorely needed in this end of town, as many people cannot afford or do not want the burden of home ownership,” one resident wrote. “I have lived in Huber almost 20 years; I have watched it grow by leaps and bounds and don’t want our development and growth to stop or be stagnated.”