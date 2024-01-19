Huber Heights buying land as part of major development near Rose Music Center

Council documents show the city plans to resell the plot of land, comprised of two parcels on either side of Executive Boulevard, after which the general fund will be reimbursed.

A similar transfer was approved in 2020 when the city purchased a section of the former Marian Meadows Shopping Center in the 6200 block of Brandt Pike, as part of the Brandt Pike revitalization project. That site will soon see new residential housing by Continental Properties, along with a new senior center, city offices, and redevelopment of the dated strip mall on the site.

This month’s purchase will further the city’s ongoing efforts to spur development growth on the strip of Executive Boulevard, from just east of PVS Plastics to the intersection of Brandt Pike, officials said.

“While there are no specific development plans for this parcel, the general objective is to use (it) to buffer the heavier industrial and commercial uses to the west from the residential and entertainment uses we are developing to the east,” Assistant City Manager Bryan Chodkowski said Wednesday.

Further west of the site are the large, truck-heavy Dayton Freight and FedEx operations, as well as several smaller businesses.

The city most recently welcomed Warped Wing Brewery to the area adjacent to The Rose, and several more development projects are currently underway.

Last summer, the city entered into an agreement with Metro Rose LLC for a $40 million project to construct a 320-unit apartment complex, to be called The Reverb, on a 25-acre site located across from Warped Wing and The Rose.

As part of the agreement, the city is also provided a four-acre lot, at no cost, for the purpose of developing the site to attract a full-service restaurant or brewery-type establishment, documents show.

This project is expected to net a profit to the city of approximately $5.4 million over a period of 30 years, according to council documents. Construction is set to begin in late spring to early summer of 2024.

To the east, Horizon Line Development plans to construct a 530-apartment complex on land that also includes 13 acres for commercial development at 7125 Executive Boulevard.

According to Chodkowski, Horizon Line is set to appear in front of planning commission in February to request final site plan approval. The development schedule for this project is still pending, he said.

On the southwest corner of the Executive Boulevard and Brandt Pike intersection, a Sheetz gas station is currently under construction. This is the second Sheetz location for the city, with the first open for business on the corner of Old Troy Pike and Taylorsville Road.

More development news in this growing area of Huber Heights is likely not far off, as Chodkowski said the city is “actively negotiating with multiple parties to sell acreage it owns along Executive Boulevard.”