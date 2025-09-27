Hours-long standoff in Huber Heights ends with suspect in custody

“She was not at the house when she called and reported it. We went to the house because the suspect was believed to be at the house (with) their 18-month-old child,” said Deputy Chief Tony Ashley with the Huber Heights Police Division.

“Upon making contact at the residence, the front door was barricaded, and we could not get a response from anyone inside the residence,” he said said.

Given other factors, including a history of violence associated with the involved parties, police were cautious and activated the regional SWAT team, Ashley said.

“After several hours, we found the alleged suspect hiding in the shed in the backyard,” Ashley said. “Shortly before that, we did locate, upon entry...the 18-month-old child inside the residence alone.”

The alleged suspect was taken into custody.

The child was checked out by the Huber Heights Fire Department immediately afterward and is now with their mother, police said.

No injuries among police or the parties involved in the incident were reported.