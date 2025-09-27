Hours-long standoff in Huber Heights ends with suspect in custody

Huber Heights police on Saturday were on scene in the area of Old Troy Pike and Powell Road for a standoff stemming from a report of a domestic violence incident.
At about 8:41 a.m. this morning, Huber Heights police received a call from a female resident in the 4500 block of Powell Road in Huber Heights. The woman was not there at the residence, but she reported a domestic violence incident, police said.
“She was not at the house when she called and reported it. We went to the house because the suspect was believed to be at the house (with) their 18-month-old child,” said Deputy Chief Tony Ashley with the Huber Heights Police Division.
“Upon making contact at the residence, the front door was barricaded, and we could not get a response from anyone inside the residence,” he said said.
Given other factors, including a history of violence associated with the involved parties, police were cautious and activated the regional SWAT team, Ashley said.
“After several hours, we found the alleged suspect hiding in the shed in the backyard,” Ashley said. “Shortly before that, we did locate, upon entry...the 18-month-old child inside the residence alone.”
The alleged suspect was taken into custody.
The child was checked out by the Huber Heights Fire Department immediately afterward and is now with their mother, police said.
No injuries among police or the parties involved in the incident were reported.
Additional details are not yet available.
The incident is still under investigation, police said.
About the Author