Huber Heights eyes new recreation center as development boom continues

“At this stage, the city is securing funding to support design work and early development costs associated with the initiative,” city planner and assistant city manager Aaron Sorrell said Wednesday.

The proposed rec center is just one of several development projects underway or in the pipeline for the city, which is one of the Dayton region’s fastest-growing suburbs.

Gore is expected to share updates on many of these projects during Monday’s speech, which is set to begin at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

City council on Thursday evening will consider the issuance and sale of bond notes, totaling nearly $90 million in debt securities, as part of an effort to secure funding for the projects.

Bond notes are often utilized by governmental entities, in accordance with applicable ordinances and charter sections, to fund large-scale capital projects, with repayment taking place over a period of years or even decades.

Ordinances providing for the issuance and sale of bond notes will be considered in the below amounts for the following project initiatives:

- $1.6 million for a new fire station.

- $3 million for The Meadows infrastructure project.

- $14 million for the new municipal building (currently under construction).

- $20 million for a new public works facility.

- $3.3 million for existing fire station renovations.

- $6.1 million for public infrastructure improvements serving the Carriage Trails developments.

- $3.3 million for updates to existing city hall facility.

- $15.8 million for improvements to the city’s municipal waterworks well.

- $5 million for a new municipal recreation center.

- $7.2 million for the refunding of the notes issued in 2024 for the cost of property acquisition near the intersection of Brandt Pike and Fishburg Road, and for redevelopment work on the site.

- $2.3 million for the acquisition of 16.5 acres on Executive Boulevard and to prepare land for redevelopment.