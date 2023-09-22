BreakingNews
Huber Heights firefighters rescue Yorkie from storm drain

1 hour ago
Firefighters in Huber Heights rescued a Yorkshire terrier who was trapped in a storm drain.

Crews had to remove the grates and go down into the storm drain Thursday afternoon on Brandt Pike to fetch the stranded female Yorkie, the Huber Heights Fire Division posted Friday to its Facebook page.

The storm drain was near the fire station at 7008 Brandt Pike.

The dog had no collar or microchip so the owner was not immediately identified. The dog was taken to the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center.

“Remember to get your fur babies registered and have a way to identify them in case they get out,” the fire division posted.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

