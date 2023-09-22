Huber Heights firefighters rescue Yorkie from storm drain

Firefighters in Huber Heights rescued a Yorkshire terrier who was trapped in a storm drain.

Crews had to remove the grates and go down into the storm drain Thursday afternoon on Brandt Pike to fetch the stranded female Yorkie, the Huber Heights Fire Division posted Friday to its Facebook page.

Credit: Huber Heights Fire Division Credit: Huber Heights Fire Division

The storm drain was near the fire station at 7008 Brandt Pike.

The dog had no collar or microchip so the owner was not immediately identified. The dog was taken to the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center.

“Remember to get your fur babies registered and have a way to identify them in case they get out,” the fire division posted.