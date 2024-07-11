Huber Heights housing boom continues; plans OK’d for 168 apartments, 117 homes

Planning Commission members highlighted potential concerns regarding parking, sidewalks, and flow of traffic as outlined in the plan, issues City Planner Aaron Sorrell said will be hashed out prior to the developer’s submission of a detailed development plan.

The 8.1-acre site is situated to the east of the Carriage Trail Parkway/Red Buckeye Drive roundabout and just west of State Route 201. Adjacent properties include WaterStone apartments and the Danbury assisted living facility.

Earlier this year, the city of Huber Heights initiated a “request for proposals” process for two vacant parcels along Carriage Trails Parkway, with Homestead Development selected to develop the south parcel.

The northernmost parcel of Carriage Trails Parkway will ultimately be developed into an additional apartment complex, City Planner Aaron Sorrell said this month while noting that plans for this site are still in the works.

Homestead was the developer behind a different apartment project in Huber Heights in 2022. That Hayden Park apartment complex is located at 7672 Old Troy Pike, south of I-70 and north of Taylorsville Road.

Last year, the company pulled out of a project to construct another apartment complex at the former Marian Meadows site, part of a larger plan to redevelop the then-vacant former shopping center. Homestead cited hurdles related to inflation and rising interest rates.

117 homes off Chambersburg Road

Planning commission also approved a detailed development plan submitted by Forestar Real Estate Group for the construction of the first two sections of a new subdivision on Chambersburg Road.

To be called Canal Heights, the new subdivision will be situated just north of the Chambersburg Road and Churchill Downs Place intersection.

Plans call for a total of 71 home lots on 52 acres in section one, with 33 acres reserved for open space. Section two would have 46 home lots on 30 acres, providing 18 acres of open space.