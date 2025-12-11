Huber Heights leaders celebrate opening of Richard F. Shomper Governance Center

The new facility, named after Huber Heights’ inaugural mayor, is located at 6151 Brandt Pike.

“This idea started about seven years ago when we knew we’d be getting a new library here, and we started thinking about the old shopping center and just couldn’t think of a better place to make a new king of civic center here in the center of town,” Mayor Jeff Gore said Tuesday.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

The new facility, paid for using Tax Increment Financing dollars, houses the city’s zoning, planning, human resources, management and engineering departments, Gore said.

As Gore thanked those involved in the new facility’s planning, he acknowledged 91-year-old Huber Heights resident Jan Vargo, who also serves on the city’s planning commission, for her donation of a large standing clock that sits near the facility’s entrance.

He also spoke about the process of naming the center.

“It was a no-brainer; we knew we wanted to honor Dick Shomper and felt this was a great way to do that,” Gore said.

Shomper served as mayor from 1981 to 1985, when the city was first incorporated. He was known for his strong leadership abilities and for stepping up in times of crises, most notably by organizing critical support efforts during the Blizzard of 1978.

Around 30 of Shomper’s facility members attended Tuesday’s ribbon cutting.

Shomper’s youngest son, Matt, became emotional as he spoke about his father.

“The city honoring dad’s and our city’s legacy in this way is very special,” he said. “Dad would be very humbled by this honor.”

The project to construct a new city hall was part of a larger initiative to redevelop the former Marian Meadows shopping center, located just north of Fishburg Road.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

The $40 million Brandt Pike revitalization project kicked off in 2022 and has included the renovation of the existing strip mall and standalone Dogtown business, and new apartments by Authentix.

Adjacent to the Richard F. Shomper Governance Center is the Dayton Metro Library Huber Heights Branch, which opened in June 2023, was constructed as part of a 10-year, systemwide upgrade initiative by DML.

City council meetings will be held in the Richard F. Shomper Governance Center’s council chambers beginning in the new year.

The former city hall, at 6131 Taylorsville Road, will be lightly renovated and will continue to house the city’s finance and accounting department, along with the tax and water departments.

Previously, the tax and water departments were housed in a rented space on Chambersburg Road. The move to the former city hall will save the city around $100,000 per year, Gore said.