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Huber Heights man pleads guilty to child porn charges

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE
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A 55-year-old Huber Heights man was convicted of child pornography charges after pleading guilty last week.

Dunivan Matthews pleaded guilty to three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor on March 23, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Seventeen counts of pandering sex-oriented material involving a minor and eight counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor were dismissed.

He will be sentenced on April 20.

The investigation started after Huber Heights police received a referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Matthews was accused of sharing videos and photos of child sexual abuse material on Kik, a social media messaging app.

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