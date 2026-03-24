Huber Heights police chief leaving office after 12 years in top position

“It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve this community and to lead the men and women of the Huber Heights Police Division,” Lightner said. “... I have been fortunate to work alongside outstanding people who made this career both enjoyable and deeply memorable. From the officers and civilian staff of the police division to the city leadership, elected officials, and the residents we serve, each played a meaningful role in the success of this agency and in making this journey so rewarding.”

Lightner has served as Huber Heights police chief for more than 12 years of his nearly four-decade career in law enforcement.

“I am immensely proud to have served as the longest-tenured police chief in the history of the city,” he said in his statement.

Lightner has worked for the Huber Heights Police Division in various capacities for the past 35 years.

In the five years prior to his start with Huber Heights, Lightner worked as a police officer for the St. Paris, Bellbrook, and Xenia police divisions, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished together and confident in the future of the Huber Heights Police Division. I remain committed to ensuring a smooth transition and will assist in any way possible to support continued success,” Lightner said. “Thank you once again for the trust and opportunity to serve this great city. I leave with gratitude, pride, and lasting respect for the agency and community that I have been privileged to call my home away from home for more than three decades.”

The police department includes 86 employees with 60 sworn officers.