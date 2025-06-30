Huber Heights police investigating report of shots fired at Waffle House early Sunday

The patrolling officer, unaware of the reported shooting, pulled into the restaurant’s parking lot and observed “numerous” individuals fleeing the scene on foot, along with a white Hyundai SUV leaving the lot, said Sgt. Joshua Fosnight, HHPD spokesman.

The patrolman ran the SUV’s license plate, discovering the vehicle had been entered as stolen.

“That officer began to pursue (the Hyundai SUV) as dispatch notified him it was possibly involved in a shooting at the Waffle House,” Fosnight said in the Monday update. “The vehicle was pursued outside of the city, but the pursuit was eventually terminated.”

Multiple bullet casings, and other evidence, were discovered on scene at Waffle House.

No injuries have been reported at this time. HHPD is still investigating the incident and working to identify those involved.