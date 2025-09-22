Huber Heights police looking for 2 suspects involved in car theft Monday

Huber Heights police are looking for two male suspects who stole a vehicle early Monday morning.

Crews responded to reports of suspects involved in vehicle theft at the 3000 block of Hayden Loop around 6:44 a.m., according to police.

Police said the suspects broke the window of a white Chevy Camaro and were able to get the car started without the keys in the vehicle.

The Camaro fled north on Old Troy Pike and was noticed by police officers at a nearby Chick-Fil-A, where they attempted to stop the vehicle by using a tactical maneuver known as a Pursuit Intervention Technique, according to police.

The two men ran from the stolen vehicle and headed west, later running into the woods near Wildcat Road and Interstate 70, according to police.

“At this time, crews are still actively searching the area for the suspects,“ police said. ”This case is pending active investigation at this time.”

