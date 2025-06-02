Breaking: Mi Ramen, with authentic Japanese cuisine, opening in Bellbrook

Huber Heights road near Carriage Trails closing for 2-3 weeks for sewer work

ajc.com

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A portion of Carriage Trails Parkway will be closed for two to three weeks beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 4.

The closure will occur between the Brandt Pike roundabout entrance and River Birch Street, the city announced Monday.

Traffic will be detoured via River Birch Street and Red Buckeye Drive during the closure.

The section of road will be closed to facilitate the installation of a sanitary sewer pipe across both lanes of the boulevard.

The eastbound lane is estimated to be closed first for approximately a week to 10 days, with the westbound lane remaining open initially.

Once the eastbound lane reopens, the westbound lane will be closed for an additional week to 10 days.

The lanes may reopen sooner if installation and clean-up of the crossing is completed before the estimated time.

In Other News
1
1 injured in accidental shooting Sunday
2
Koji Burger to take over Jollity space this fall
3
Ohio and Wright-Patt’s Air Force research lab to continue to share...
4
Dayton’s homicide unit investigating after body found in trunk of...
5
AFRL commander says attacks ‘demonstrate a drone warfare future’

About the Author

Aimee covers issues in northern Montgomery County communities, including Huber Heights, Trotwood, Vandalia, Englewood, Butler Twp., Brookville, and more. She studied journalism at Bowling Green State University, and has been a staff writer for Dayton Daily News since 2021.