Huber Heights road near Carriage Trails closing for 2-3 weeks for sewer work

Traffic will be detoured via River Birch Street and Red Buckeye Drive during the closure.

The section of road will be closed to facilitate the installation of a sanitary sewer pipe across both lanes of the boulevard.

The eastbound lane is estimated to be closed first for approximately a week to 10 days, with the westbound lane remaining open initially.

Once the eastbound lane reopens, the westbound lane will be closed for an additional week to 10 days.

The lanes may reopen sooner if installation and clean-up of the crossing is completed before the estimated time.