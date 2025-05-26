Huber Heights school board sets 1.5-mile eligibility zone for student busing

While board policy outlines a blanket 2-mile radius for transportation eligibility for all elementary and junior high students, current practice and elementary handbook language dictates a 1.5-mile eligibility radius for elementary students and a 2-mile radius for those in junior high.

The policy will be updated to match current practice, Enix said.

“This is part of the audit process; making sure (policy) is clean and buttoned-up tight (matching) what we say we do with what we are actually doing,” he said.

The update will affect 31 elementary students currently receiving transportation who are not eligible.

The majority of students and families affected reside in the Charles Huber Elementary School district, on the east side of Charlesgate Road.

Affected families will receive official notice of ineligibility from the district soon, Enix said.

Earlier this year, the district announced slight changes to its districting map, updates which affected about 35 students.

The changes followed a yearlong study lead by planning and consulting company Cropper GIS.

Updates involved redistricting a handful of anomalies in attendance zones to be incorporated into the district within which they’re surrounded.

“One of those areas in particular is out on the very western side of the district where there’s a Monticello Elementary area that is completely surrounded by Valley Forge attendance zones,” Enix explained in January. “In another instance, there’s an apartment complex on the northern side that’s an enclave by itself within the Charles Huber Elementary zone; it’s a single bus stop that gets bussed to Monticello currently.”

These changes will begin with the 2025-2026 school year.