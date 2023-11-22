Huber Heights still doesn’t know if resident data was hit by ransomware attack

Huber Heights officials said Wednesday afternoon, just before city offices closed for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, that the city had no new developments regarding the recent cyber ransomware attack that affected multiple systems critical to daily government function.

City spokeswoman Sarah Williams said in an email that the city “may have an update midweek next week.”

Williams confirmed it is still unknown whether any resident data has been affected by the ransomware attack, which was discovered on Sunday morning, Nov. 12.

At their last update, city employees had regained access to functions within the public works, economic development, human resources, zoning/code enforcement, and finance/payroll departments, thanks to the use of temporary devices not connected to the city’s compromised server.

Williams confirmed Wednesday that functions which still needed to be restored included utility and tax billing, and new building plan review, which is conducted by the fire department.

Utility and tax billing is expected to be back up and running on Monday, according to City Manager Rick Dzik.

The police department is still unable to release property from evidence, and geographic information system mapping functions utilized by the engineering department also remain down.

Temporary device accommodations will be in use until the city’s original technology can be cleaned with software reinstalled, which is expected to take place next week.