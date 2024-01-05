Huber Heights to ease traffic congestion with tweak to Old Troy Pike project

Huber Heights City Engineer Russ Bergman said the lane, which drivers will be guided through by barrels placed in the road, will help drivers travel more easily through the extremely busy commercial area during a two-month break in construction.

“Nothing is going to be happening during those two months because of weather and wait times for materials that are on back-order, so we decided to open the area up to ease traffic congestion a little bit,” he said.

Sections of Old Troy Pike/State Route 202 have been closed in recent months due to the widening that’s being completed in conjunction with a Broad Reach Retail Partners project to redevelop a section of land just south, near the intersection of Taylorsville Road and Old Troy Pike.

As part of this project, Broad Reach widened a portion of Old Troy Pike, in front of the newly-constructed Sheetz gas station.

“When that development was put in, we required them to widen the road in front, and we picked it up from there when they were finished,” Bergman said, noting that the city’s portion of the road widening will continue to the I-70 eastbound ramp.

The city’s widening project is expected to be finished in about six months, Bergman said. This will include installation of mast arm traffic signals at the intersection of Old Troy Pike and Merily Way.