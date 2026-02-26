Huber Heights to use AI traffic monitoring system to fix congestion on Brandt Pike

Council this week unanimously approved an agreement with CybrCastle for the Brandt Pike AI Vision Management Solutions Pilot Program.

The program is a trial-based initiative involving Brant Pike between Shaw Road and Longford Road. The system could be expanded further throughout the city if outcomes are favorable, officials said.

“Huber Heights has grown substantially over the last decade and the momentum seems to be increasing. With growth comes traffic, especially along Brandt Pike and Old Troy Pike,” CybrCastle representative Sabrina Donley noted recently while presenting the program to council.

An AI-enabled system will monitor traffic, observe and map patterns, recommend changes in signaling, and implement those changes, Donley said.

The process will be completed in phases, beginning with installation, then an initial observation period.

Once all of the systems are connected, data will be collected from Brandt Pike intersections, then simulated by the program to test how specific changes to signaling would affect traffic, according to Donley.

“There are no changes to the traffic lights initially; this information dashboard will go to the traffic engineers and city officials for their review and input,” Donley said.

With officials’ approval, the “dynamic control” stage beings, she said.

“One by one, each intersection will turn on dynamic traffic control, starting with the least complex intersection and moving to the most complex, which would likely be the I-70 intersections,” Donley continued.

While the program itself is AI focused, “humans are always in the loop” to ensure traffic congestion is being solved.

Officials stressed that the system is strictly traffic-focused and does not use facial recognition or license reader technology.