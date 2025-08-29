Huber Heights’ Wayne High School honors military alumni with ‘Wall of Honor’

Huber Heights is recognized as a Purple Star Schools district, which means the schools show a major commitment to students and families linked to the U.S. military.

“With this commitment of supporting the unique needs of military-connected students and families, we knew we wanted to do something to also honor and thank our alumni for their commitment to our nation,” Jen Davis, the district’s Purple Star Schools representative, said Thursday.

The initiative to create a Wall of Honor began two years ago and was completed through a collaboration between the Huber Heights Board of Education, the city of Huber Heights and other community members and organizations.

The wall is located in a front hallway of the high school, near the main entrance, and includes a backdrop portraying a closeup of a waving American flag, along with columns depicting the names, military branch and graduation year of Wayne High School alumni who have served.

Funding for the project came via a $10,000 donation from the city, along with numerous contributions from area businesses and individuals, Superintendent Jason Enix said.

Anthony Windsor, an Air Force veteran and Wayne High School alum, joined the Air Force right out of high school at age 18.

Windsor now serves as a member of the Huber Heights Veterans Commission, which gave him the opportunity to help plan the Wall of Honor project.

“The wall is a testament to our community and its love and support of our military,” he said. “As a Wayne grad, I’m just so honored to see this; it’s really touching.”

Terri Milligan, whose son Tyler Milligan is listed on the wall, said Thursday’s event brought a rush of emotion.

“Coming to things like this makes me emotional because it triggers all those feelings I had back then when he left (for the Navy); pride, fear, all of it,” Terri Milligan said. “But today there’s a lot of pride.”

Tyler Milligan, who graduated from Wayne in 2008, said his 11 years in the military gave him the comradery and structure he craved at that time, along with opportunities to travel and get a higher education.

Tyler Milligan now lives with his wife, Brittany, and their two kids, in Vandalia. He’s happy to see the Wall of Honor at his alma mater, he said.

“It’s cool to come back to Wayne and see my name up on the wall with some of my classmates who also served,” Tyler Milligan said. “It’s really cool and makes me proud.”