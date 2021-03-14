Human Race Theatre to return in April with ‘Now and Then’

The local premiere of Sean Grennan’s romantic dramedy “Now and Then,” an examination of love, time and starting over, will launch the Human Race Theatre Company’s 34th season beginning Wednesday, April 28, the Human Race’s 35th birthday. The production, to be filmed at Mudlick Tap House, will be available exclusively on the streaming platform Broadway on Demand.
Set in a neighborhood bar in 1981, the play concerns an unusual conversation between Jamie, his girlfriend Abby and a last-minute customer. The customer offers the couple $2,000 to sit and have a drink with him. Along the way, the conversation and the appearance of a second customer makes the unbelievable begin to look like it just might be true.
Under the direction of Marya Spring Cordes (“Gloria: A Life”), the play features real-life married couple Justin McCombs and Maggie Lou Rader as Jamie and Abby. Human Race resident actor and founding member Scott Stoney and local actress Libby Holley Scancarello portray the unexpected customers.
“Our timing of this first production marks both our commitment to keeping our artists safe while also celebrating our 35 years as Dayton’s professional theater company,” said Kevin Moore, Human Race artistic director and founding member. “Unlike previous pandemic projects, this production is fully staged on location and filmed, another first for us. This allows us to share our work with audiences while keeping everyone safe until we can return to in-person performances at the Loft Theatre.”
The technical team consists of director of photography, editor and head of film production Shaunn Baker of WorldStage Media, stage manager Jacquelyn Duncan, costume designer Janet G. Powell, scenic elements and props by Alexander Capeneka, lighting designer John Rensel, and sound designer Jay Brunner.
“Now and Then” will be available April 28-May 9. Current subscribers will receive an e-mail with their personal link to watch the show. Single tickets will be available Thursday, April 1 at Broadway on Demand by visiting https://livestream.broadwayondemand.com/human-race/.