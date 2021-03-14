Human Race Theatre to return in April with ‘Now and Then’

Set in a neighborhood bar in 1981, the play concerns an unusual conversation between Jamie, his girlfriend Abby and a last-minute customer. The customer offers the couple $2,000 to sit and have a drink with him. Along the way, the conversation and the appearance of a second customer makes the unbelievable begin to look like it just might be true.

Under the direction of Marya Spring Cordes (“Gloria: A Life”), the play features real-life married couple Justin McCombs and Maggie Lou Rader as Jamie and Abby. Human Race resident actor and founding member Scott Stoney and local actress Libby Holley Scancarello portray the unexpected customers.