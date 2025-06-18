Human remains found following SWAT standoff in Kettering

On June 2, Nicole Slusser, 40, was reported as a missing person to Kettering police. At the time, there was not enough evidence to confirm she was missing, police said.

About a week later, police received additional information and entered Slusser as a missing person.

Her family has not spoken to her since December, but potential witnesses said they may have seen Slusser as recently as April, according to police.

Detectives learned her ex-boyfriend may be a suspect in the case and discovered he was also a suspect in a separate, ongoing domestic violence situation.

Investigators received a search warrant for his home and an arrest warrant for domestic violence and strangulation, according to police.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, SWAT crews went to Mini Court near Aragon Avenue to serve the warrants. Kettering Regional SWAT, Dayton SWAT, Kettering officers, the Hostage Negotiation Team and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded.

Three people left the house and confirmed the man was hiding inside, police said.

The man is reportedly known to Kettering police and considered to be armed and dangerous. He was also known to own ballistic vests.

“The SWAT team tried many tactics to have him exit, but he refused and they used drones to search for him inside,” said Kettering police Chief Christopher Protsman. “After several hours, the Dayton SWAT team was called in to assist and other tactics were used, including introducing chemical munitions into the home.”

The man still did not leave the house and the standoff continued. Around 6 p.m. there was a secondary search and detectives found the man and took him into custody.

The standoff lasted for more than eight hours.

“While searching the property early (Wednesday) morning detectives did locate human remains as verified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office,” Protsman said. “The identity of this individual is unknown at this time.”

The coroner’s office took over the search and will continue to help Kettering police investigate.

Protsman said there were hoarding conditions at the house, which made it harder for crews to find the man.

“It was very difficult to search that residence,” he said. “It took a while to locate him.”

The man was found in a closet under some items.

Protsman declined to say where the human remains were found.

Police have previously been called to the residence for domestic violence. Protsman also said Kettering’s Planning and Development Department has also responded to the address.

The man was transported to the hospital and admitted. Domestic violence, strangulation and obstructing official business charges are pending.