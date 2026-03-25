Humane society gets custody of over 100 neglected animals, to start adoptions

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton has officially been given legal custody of 137 animals removed from a severely neglectful situation earlier this month and will begin adoptions.

In an announcement, the humane society said that after weeks of care and medical treatment, some of the animals are now healthy enough to find loving homes and are being put up for adoption. More are expected to become available in the coming days and weeks as their recovery continues.

One of four rabbits rescued by Humane Society of Greater Dayton agents looks on from its cage. Agents removed 137 animals from a home as part of a neglect investigation on March 5, 2026. Photo courtesy the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

icon to expand image

Anyone interested in adopting any of the pets can visit the humane society website, though the humane society encouraged possible adopters to check back frequently, since they expect a high level of interest.

The animals were removed from a home on March 4 after Humane Society agents found extremely poor living conditions inside, “including severe rodent and insect infestations, overcrowded enclosures, and a lack of adequate food, water, and sanitation,” the humane society said.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: 137 animals removed from Dayton home due to severe neglect
Humane Society of Greater Dayton agents remove 137 animals from a Dayton home following concerns of severe neglect and poor living conditions on Match 5, 2026. Photo courtesy the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

icon to expand image

Agents removed 137 animals, including:

  • 92 guinea pigs
  • 33 chinchillas
  • Five cockatiels
  • Four rabbits
  • One frog
  • One hamster
  • One dog

Many of the animals suffered from neglect-related conditions, like lice infestations, malnutrition, dehydration and severely overgrown nails.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton rescued 33 animals, including 31 cats, a dog and a opossum, during a neglect investigation on Jan. 16, 2026.

icon to expand image

Humane Society of Greater Dayton President and CEO Brian Weltge said, “This is exactly why our work matters. Seeing these animals go from surviving to thriving, and now having the opportunity to be adopted into caring homes, is incredibly rewarding for our entire team.”

Community members who may be struggling to care for multiple animals are encouraged to seek assistance by calling 855-PETS-911.

In Other News
1
Miami Twp. seeks residents interested in fiscal officer vacancy
2
Man sentenced to at least 30 years in prison in deadly shooting at...
3
Video shows struggle, moments before Dayton officer shoots, kills man
4
With blaze thought to be out, EPA staff leave Fuyao Glass America plant
5
Chinese companies accused of drug trafficking, money laundering facing...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.