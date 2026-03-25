Humane society gets custody of over 100 neglected animals, to start adoptions

Anyone interested in adopting any of the pets can visit the humane society website, though the humane society encouraged possible adopters to check back frequently, since they expect a high level of interest.

The animals were removed from a home on March 4 after Humane Society agents found extremely poor living conditions inside, “including severe rodent and insect infestations, overcrowded enclosures, and a lack of adequate food, water, and sanitation,” the humane society said.

Agents removed 137 animals, including:

92 guinea pigs

33 chinchillas

Five cockatiels

Four rabbits

One frog

One hamster

One dog

Many of the animals suffered from neglect-related conditions, like lice infestations, malnutrition, dehydration and severely overgrown nails.

Humane Society of Greater Dayton President and CEO Brian Weltge said, “This is exactly why our work matters. Seeing these animals go from surviving to thriving, and now having the opportunity to be adopted into caring homes, is incredibly rewarding for our entire team.”

Community members who may be struggling to care for multiple animals are encouraged to seek assistance by calling 855-PETS-911.