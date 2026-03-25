Humane society gets custody of over 100 neglected animals, to start adoptions

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton has officially been given legal custody of 137 animals removed from a severely neglectful situation earlier this month and will begin adoptions.
In an announcement, the humane society said that after weeks of care and medical treatment, some of the animals are now healthy enough to find loving homes and are being put up for adoption. More are expected to become available in the coming days and weeks as their recovery continues.
Anyone interested in adopting any of the pets can visit the humane society website, though the humane society encouraged possible adopters to check back frequently, since they expect a high level of interest.
The animals were removed from a home on March 4 after Humane Society agents found extremely poor living conditions inside, “including severe rodent and insect infestations, overcrowded enclosures, and a lack of adequate food, water, and sanitation,” the humane society said.
Agents removed 137 animals, including:
- 92 guinea pigs
- 33 chinchillas
- Five cockatiels
- Four rabbits
- One frog
- One hamster
- One dog
Many of the animals suffered from neglect-related conditions, like lice infestations, malnutrition, dehydration and severely overgrown nails.
Humane Society of Greater Dayton President and CEO Brian Weltge said, “This is exactly why our work matters. Seeing these animals go from surviving to thriving, and now having the opportunity to be adopted into caring homes, is incredibly rewarding for our entire team.”
Community members who may be struggling to care for multiple animals are encouraged to seek assistance by calling 855-PETS-911.
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