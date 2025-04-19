Breaking: Hundreds attend Dayton protest against Trump administration’s actions

Hundreds attend Dayton protest against Trump administration’s actions

A couple hundred people attended a protest Saturday at downtown Dayton’s Courthouse Square to protest President Donald Trump’s actions.
