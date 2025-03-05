Hundreds of holiday trees sunk in Eastwood Lake to help fish

Fish use the trees as habitats while other organisms eat the trees.

The trees were bundled in groups of two or three and tied to cinder blocks before they were dropped into the lake.

Trees were placed throughout the lake, including near the shore. While the trees won’t affect boating activities, it will give people more opportunities to fish near the shore.

Five Rivers MetroParks decided to sink the trees after an ODNR survey showed larger fish were not getting enough to eat, which indicated the baitfish population wasn’t large enough.