Hunters Path subdivision in Clayton to get 97 new home lots

The extension will allow for construction of 97 single-family homes with some open space, documents show.

Clayton council approved a rezoning request for the original Hunters Path subdivision in 2021, which rezoned 39 acres of land on the northwest corner of Union Road and Westbrook Road from R-3 suburban to PD-1 planned development residential.

The original subdivision has 125 single-family home lots.

No rezoning was requested for the subdivision extension.

Developers sought approval from nearby Englewood to allow for a proposed connection of roadway to the existing stub of Wildrose Lane in the Westbrook Meadows subdivision, but this request was denied by the city of Englewood, records show.

“... Englewood is not interested in connecting the roadway with thru-traffic,” Englewood Development Director Bill Singer said in an emailed response to the developers.

The Hunters Path subdivision offers single-family homes with a price point beginning in the mid $200,000 range.

The builder’s website shows an offering of 12 different home plans, with ranch and multi-story options, ranging from 3- to 5-bedrooms, and from around 1,200 square feet to around 3,100 square feet.

A housing development boom in northern Montgomery County has been the catalyst for grassroots political efforts by residents who oppose the swift growth.

One effort called Keep It Rural filed recently for a ballot referendum against a new development for the second time in just over a year.

Keep It Rural started in Clayton and has grown to involve Brookville, Union, and surrounding areas. The group has a goal to preserve the cities’ zoning codes and only encourage development that maintains the area’s rural feel.

The political group filed its most recent referendum aims to ensure Clayton voters have the final say on a proposal by SDG Warner Village that would see the construction of a 529-home subdivision on 183 acres of land located on the south side of Sweet Potato Ridge Road, just west of Main Street (Ohio 48).

Last year, a similar effort gave voters the final say on a development proposal by Arbor Homes to construct 125 houses at the southeast corner of Phillipsburg-Union Road and Haber Road. Those plans were soundly rejected by Clayton voters.

But while some residents are staunchly against development, many professionals in the housing industry say there’s an undeniable need for more new homes, with some attributing a low supply of up-to-date options as one reason housing prices have spiked in recent years.