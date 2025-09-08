Husted wants to expand SNAP eligibility for students in career training

Credit: Bryant Billing

By
41 minutes ago
An Ohio senator is proposing not taking away benefits like SNAP or school lunch for students who are earning and contributing to a household income that is below the poverty line.

U.S. Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, a longtime advocate for career technical education, said during a visit to Stebbins High School last week the proposed law would help students get out of poverty.

“I’m trying to change the law at the federal level to say, hey, if you’re enrolled in career tech and you’re earning and learning that income does not count against your younger brother and sister or your family and them trying to access maybe a school lunch or a SNAP benefit, because we want them to break the cycle of poverty,” Husted said.

Both the federal government and the state of Ohio have invested in career technical education, according to a recent Fordham Institute report looking at the state of career tech in Ohio.

Chad Wyen, Mad River Schools superintendent, said about 85% of Stebbins students are involved in some kind of career tech programming. Wyen said since there is a higher level of poverty in Riverside than some surrounding cities, some kids have been hesitant to participate in career tech internships, which help them get jobs after graduation.

“If this act moves forward, it would benefit our families tremendously, and especially our students,” Wyen said.

Stebbins students can take career tech classes in-school, but can then take those skills to local companies, such as manufacturers and construction companies, who pay the students. One Stebbins student told Husted he was being paid $50 an hour at one local company.

Husted said to grow the Ohio economy, policies needed to be in place to supply the workforce the companies need and pay workers well.

“You want to grow the economy, you have to have both,” Husted said. “You have to have people who can supply the workforce that these companies need. But you also want them to make a good living.”

Sen. Jon Husted (center left) listens while David Curley (left) talks about what he teaches students at the school's career technology center on Friday, Sept. 5 in Riverside. Husted toured the school's CTC. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Sen. Jon Husted listens as Stebbins High School instructor David Curley explains what he teaches on Friday, Sept. 5. Husted toured the school's career technology center and stopped in Curley's advanced manufacturing and machining classroom. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Sen. Jon Husted (left) listens as Stebbins High School assistant principal Jeff Berk talks about the school's career technology center on Friday, Sept. 5 in Riverside.. Husted toured the school's CTC. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Husted praised the many career tech programs in the region that work closely with companies.

“Career tech in southwest Ohio is great because it’s partnered so well with the local manufacturers, local construction companies, the hospitals who need nurses and health aides,” Husted said. “And that’s what’s working so well here. And it’s gonna...help attract more jobs to the area, because you can prove to employers that you actually can supply the workforce.”

