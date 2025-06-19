I-75 closed around Vandalia for power lines down on highway

Interstate 75 is closed in both directions around Vandalia due to a high-voltage line down across the highway.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the highway is closed between U.S. 40 and Northwoods Boulevard.
OSHP said the power line was knocked down by the thunderstorms, and was reported around 6:58 p.m.
Montgomery County administration said on social media that a high-tension three-phase power line was across the highway near the Northwoods Boulevard exit.
The county said that AES has been contacted and was working to get a crew to the location.
