I-75 construction in Dayton to continue through 2026

Construction underway on Interstate 75 in Dayton is expected to continue through 2026, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The construction includes multiple impacts that will change over time, ODOT said.

Through the end of the month, there will be various ramp closures from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in each direction between state Route 4 and Needmore Road.

Also, through November, the lanes on both sides of the highway will be shifted to the right, leaving three 11-foot lanes.

The project in Dayton is slated to reconstruct the highway between Needmore Road and Leo Street, replacing and upgrading storm sewer facilities, lighting, signs, cable barriers and other related items.

This construction is in addition to an I-75 reconstruction project already underway in Moraine that is scheduled to complete in the summer of 2025.