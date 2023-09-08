I-75 exit in Springboro/Franklin to close for back-to-back weekends starting tonight

The Springboro/Franklin Interstate 75 south off ramp at Ohio 73 will close for the next three days, starting tonight for construction work.

The off ramp will closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 to 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11; and from 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 to 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18.

The detour will be south on I-75 to the Ohio 123 exit then back north on I-75 to the Ohio 73 exit, according to project officials.

The I-75/Ohio 73 interchange located in the city of Springboro and the city of Franklin is getting a makeover, thanks to an Ohio Department of Transportation Safety Grant and a partnership between ODOT, the Transportation Improvement District and the two cities.

The Interchange Safety and Aesthetics Project will be completed in three phases, with the first phase underway — tree and shrub plantings outside of the work area for the safety project.

The safety portion of the project will start later with the addition of turn lanes off the northbound exit ramp on Ohio 73 under the I-75 overpass as well as an additional turn lane on the I-75 northbound off ramp. After the safety improvements are complete, the remainder of the aesthetic improvements will be completed, including gateway enhancements. ODOT funded 100% of the safety portion of the project for about $2 million. WCTID is managing the project.