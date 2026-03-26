I-75 North closed near downtown Dayton following crash

A crash involving a box truck closed Interstate 75 North near downtown Dayton Thursday morning.
Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed I-75 North was closed at Ohio 4 due to a crash. The Ohio 4 South ramp to I-75 North is also closed.
Around 10:03 a.m., a box truck struck the median on I-75 North near Stanley Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
A medic responded, but details about injuries were not available.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.
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