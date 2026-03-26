Breaking: Mar’Tae Kitchen & Cocktails reopens with new menu, staff

I-75 North closed near downtown Dayton following crash

Interstate 75 North is closed at Ohio 4 and the Ohio 4 South ramp to I-75 North is closed after a box truck reportedly hit the median on I-75 North near Stanley Avenue late Thursday morning on March 26, 2026. Photo courtesy the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Interstate 75 North is closed at Ohio 4 and the Ohio 4 South ramp to I-75 North is closed after a box truck reportedly hit the median on I-75 North near Stanley Avenue late Thursday morning on March 26, 2026. Photo courtesy the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Local News
By
15 minutes ago
X

A crash involving a box truck closed Interstate 75 North near downtown Dayton Thursday morning.

Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed I-75 North was closed at Ohio 4 due to a crash. The Ohio 4 South ramp to I-75 North is also closed.

Around 10:03 a.m., a box truck struck the median on I-75 North near Stanley Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A medic responded, but details about injuries were not available.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.

In Other News
1
Local Focus: Events going on in the community
2
Letters to the editor: Solar project deserves backing; Meals on Wheels...
3
Ombudsman’s office helps homeowner after home was hit by garbage truck
4
2 taken to the hospital following crash in Dayton
5
Local maker of Air Force C-130 cargo plane brakes lands $62M contract

About the Author

Follow Kristen Spicker on facebook

Kristen Spicker covers breaking news, including public, safety crime and courts, for the Dayton Daily News. She also assists in covering breaking news for the Journal News and Springfield News Sun.