I-75 North contraflow lane closing at noon Saturday

The I-75 northbound contraflow lane in Dayton will be closed starting at noon Saturday to give the Ohio Department of Transportation room to move the forecasted snow from the other two lanes, according to Loryn Bryson, spokesperson for ODOT District 7.
The lane will remain closed throughout the duration of the snowstorm and until other lanes are clear.
Bryson anticipates the lane reopening early next week.
In Other News
1
ODOT, others preparing for up to a foot of snow, bitter cold
2
‘Please stay at home’: Ohio officials speak ahead of winter storm
3
Kava Haus plans expansion with new seasonal shop at Xenia Station
4
Greene County selects contractor for old downtown jail demolition
5
Winter storm: Greene, Montgomery and Warren announce warming centers
About the Author