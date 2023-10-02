BreakingNews
I-75 South reopens in Harrison Twp. after multiple crashes reported

I-75 South reopens in Harrison Twp. after multiple crashes reported

Updated 31 minutes ago
Interstate 75 South has reopened in Harrison Twp. after multiple crashes were reported in the area Monday morning.

The crashes are near Needmore Road in Harrison Twp. and near Stanley Avenue in Dayton, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The southbound lanes were closed at Needmore Road for less than two hours. The highway reopened shortly before 9:30 a.m. It wasn’t clear if the crashes were related or how many vehicles were involved, according to dispatch.

One person was transported to Kettering Health Dayton and another was taken to Miami Valley Hospital from the crash near Needmore Road. No one was transported from the crash near Stanley Avenue.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.

