I-75 South closed in West Carrollton after crash, fuel spill

Interstate 75 South is closed in West Carrollton following a two-vehicle crash and fuel spill Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3 p.m. and involved a semi truck and SUV near the 47 mile marker, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton post.

It was not clear if any injuries have been reported. The crash resulted in a fuel spill and crews are working to clear the scene.

I-75 South is closed near Central Avenue. It is showing a delay of approximately 38 minutes, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.