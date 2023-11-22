1 lane open on I-75 South near Sidney; Semi tips over in multi-vehicle crash

Interstate 75 South near Sidney is down to one lane Wednesday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash that backed up traffic for miles on the busiest travel day of the year.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on I-75 South — near state Route 47, the exit for Sidney and Versailles — and involved a semi that overturned and spilled debris over the highway, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Only one minor injury was reported in the crash that involved four to five vehicles, the patrol said.

Traffic is backed up nearly to Botkins near the Shelby County border with Auglaize County.