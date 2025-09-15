ICE arrests in Ohio soaring under Trump: Here’s what the data shows

1. The data: We analyzed data provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in response to a Freedom of Information Act request to the Deportation Data Project. It includes information on ICE apprehensions, detentions and more from mid-2023 to July 28 of this year.

2. What we found: Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests in Ohio skyrocketed in the first six months of this year to nearly double the number in all of 2024 under President Joe Biden.

3. Out of sight: This increased enforcement may not be visible to the public because instead of high-profile raids or sweeps in Ohio cities, federal agents are scooping up people from local jails, many of whom are awaiting trial or release.

4. Local jails stand out: The 100 ICE detainers at the Montgomery County Jail through June this year is more than double the number from the first half of 2024, the data shows, putting the local jail near the highest in the state for detainers.

5. Critic’s reaction: “(Trump) promised to focus on dangerous people and serious criminals, and the people he’s deporting mostly have no criminal record,” said Lynn Tramonte, founder and executive director of the Ohio Immigration Alliance. “When they do have a criminal record, it’s for traffic violations.”

6. Sheriff’s reaction: “Don’t sneak into this country and think I’m okay with that. If you’re okay with it, good for you,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “I never see these people when an illegal rapes somebody, murders somebody, steals from somebody, or smuggles drugs into this country.”

7. The full story: Go here for the full story, including Ohio’s numbers on deportations and how many of those apprehended by ICE in Ohio are charged with or convicted of a crime.