ICP to renew, rebrand Miami Twp. LexisNexis campus

Since then, the owners have welcomed new tenants to the campus, including employees of growing local companies Sierra Nevada Corp., Accelevation and Total Quality Logistics.

And yes, LexisNexis employees still work on site, said Dean Miller, a Dayton-area senior vice president and director of leasing for ICP.

He could not say exactly how many LexisNexis employees continue to work there. But he estimated that 800 to 1,000 people work at the campus on any given weekday. A visit to the campus Wednesday morning showed hundreds of vehicles parked on site.

“By far, they’re our largest anchor tenant in the property,” Miller said, referring to LexisNexis." We’re excited and happy to have them there."

ICP has recently remodeled lobbies in two of the buildings on the campus, built a new parking lot and performed exterior work, setting the stage for what the company hopes will be further occupancy.

A company marketing brochure shows several photos of remodeled lobbies in the buildings.

The brochure also shows “planned mixed-use development” zoning for part of the campus, with room for multi-family, hotel and commercial uses at 9473 to 9555 Springboro Pike.

Alex Carlson, community development director for Miami Twp., said there have been early conversations with ICP about building restaurants and perhaps a hotel on site to further advance the campus.

“I think we are leaning into this mixed-used idea everywhere,” Carlson said. “I think that seems to be the new model a lot of office tenants are looking for.”

There are no concrete steps to those developments yet, he cautioned. It’s still early in the zoning process.

“Everything we’ve seen so far is sort of at the concept drawing level,” he said.

The campus’ southernmost two buildings receiving attention were built in the early 1990s, Miller said. “Because of that, they need everything — lobbies, rest rooms, the finishes were all mauve and grey. I think they were all not refinished since then."

The property owner is readying to place signage that brands at least part of the campus in the 9000 block of Springboro Pike as “The Pike.”

Plans also include remodeling interior shell space, establishing wall partitions and applying new finishes.

“We’re kind of excited about turning that into a development that’s more open to the public versus what has been thought of as a closed corporate campus,” Miller said.

“We feel like what we’re doing is sort of restarting, giving the campus a new life,” he added.