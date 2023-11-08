Miamisburg mayor, Miami Twp. trustee re-elected; Incumbent, newcomer top school board race

An incumbent and a newcomer earned two seats up for grabs on the Miamisburg school board, according to final, unofficial results from the Montgomery County Board of Elections

Nila Getter, the lone incumbent in the race, earned 30.1% of the vote, and newcomer Jason Mowery received 20.3% with all precincts reporting.

Falling short were challengers Brent Masters (17.8%), Katherine Winchek (17.6%) and Scott Taylor (13.3%).

Getter said her top three priorities are financial responsibility including maintaining district properties and buildings and keeping pace with staff salaries/benefits, academic success for all students based on their goals and abilities, and promoting a safe and positive environment where all students have a sense of belonging.

Mowery said his top three priorities are transparency, total inclusivity, and protecting Miamisburg children.

Miami Twp. trustee

Miami Twp. Trustee Don Culp, who is a program manager at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, earned slightly less than 71% of the vote in the race for one spot on the township’s board of trustees, with all precincts reporting.

The challenger for that spot, newcomer Michael Short had 29%.

Culp said his top three priorities are redevelopment of vacant commercial properties, maintaining parks and their programs and expediting the township’s road resurfacing schedule.

Fiscal officer

In the race for Miami Twp. fiscal officer, former township trustee Bob Matthews, who has 51.5% of the vote, outpaced incumbent Greg Clingerman, who had 48.5%, with all precincts reporting.

Matthews said his top three priorities are reducing expenses through improved purchasing processes, doubling the return on Miami Twp.’s financial investments and managing projects more effectively to improve effectiveness and efficiency.

Miamisburg mayor

In the race for Miamisburg mayor, incumbent Michelle Collins earned 65.1% of the vote, while challenger Kelli Webb had 34.8%, with all precincts reporting.

Collins said her top three priorities are resident safety and continual infrastructure improvements, engagement of resident to city staff and projects and being regionally connected to other communities.

Miamisburg charter amendment

Miamisburg voters approved revisions to five sections of the city charter Tuesday by a nearly 60-40 ratio with all precincts reporting.

Two of the revisions will delete newspaper notices and replace them with notices posted in three public places as notification to the public about zoning public hearings and and codification ordinances.

Another will delete notification to the public about city council’s adoption of ordinances or resolutions.

Also, in instances when the City Council refers an ordinance or resolution to the electors for a vote of the public, this amendment will delete the newspaper notices and replace with notices posted in three public places.

A fifth revision will add delivery of a special council meeting notice to city council members via a verified email address as an option for the clerk of council.