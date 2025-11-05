Incumbents, educators lead early in Miamisburg school board, Miami Twp. trustee races

Explore Go here for full election coverage

Niess, a retired special education, kindergarten and first grade teacher with 30 years experience, has 28% of the vote.

Nunery, an educator with a decade of experience in public schools, served as an interpreter for Deaf students, has 23.4% of the vote.

Amsler, a retired firefighter, paramedic and fire inspector and three-term school board member, has 20.7% of the vote.

Riddell, who works for Keller Williams Community Partners, has 14.4% of the vote and Keilholz, a restaurant owner/operator, has 13.5% of the vote.

Jad Mubaslat, another challenger, recently withdrew from the race and told this news outlet he endorsed Nunery, also advocating online for Amsler and Niess.

Miami Twp. Board of Trustees

In the race for two spots on Miami Twp. Board of Trustees, newcomer Drew Barry and incumbent Terry Posey Jr., the board’s president, are ahead of Bob Matthews, the township’s embattled fiscal officer.

Posey, a litigation partner at an area law firm and a trustee since 2022, has 43.1% of the vote. Barry, an account manager at a staffing company, has 40.9% of the vote.

Matthews, a former trustee, has 16.1% of the vote.