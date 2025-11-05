Incumbents lead the race for Troy City Council

Incumbents Todd Severt and Susan Westfall led the race for three at large seats on the Troy City Council, according to partial results from early voting Tuesday evening at the Miami County Board of Elections.
Other candidates are incumbent Lynne Snee and and independent Bryan Begg. Westfall had 27.12% of the vote, Severt had 26.78%, Begg had 23.47% and Snee 22.63%.
The three incumbents are all Republicans.
Severt, 60, is an attorney in Troy; Snee, 58, is a teacher at the Troy City Schools and Westfall, 63, is a registered nurse. Begg, 50, is owner of Bakehouse Breads in downtown Troy.
Residents in the city’s 1st Ward also were voting Tuesday in a race featuring incumbent Jeff Whidden, a Republican, and Jeffrey Harris, a Democrat. The partial early results from early voting showed Whidden with 64.10% and Harris with 35.90%.
Other council members were selected in the May primary. They are President William Rozell, 2nd Ward Councilmember Kristie Marshall, 3rd Ward Councilmember, Madison Hickman (taking office in January), 4th Ward Councilmember, Bobby Phillips, 5th Ward Councilmember William TWiss and 6th Ward member Councilman Jeff Schilling.
