Incumbents lead the race for Troy City Council

The three incumbents are all Republicans.

Severt, 60, is an attorney in Troy; Snee, 58, is a teacher at the Troy City Schools and Westfall, 63, is a registered nurse. Begg, 50, is owner of Bakehouse Breads in downtown Troy.

Residents in the city’s 1st Ward also were voting Tuesday in a race featuring incumbent Jeff Whidden, a Republican, and Jeffrey Harris, a Democrat. The partial early results from early voting showed Whidden with 64.10% and Harris with 35.90%.

Other council members were selected in the May primary. They are President William Rozell, 2nd Ward Councilmember Kristie Marshall, 3rd Ward Councilmember, Madison Hickman (taking office in January), 4th Ward Councilmember, Bobby Phillips, 5th Ward Councilmember William TWiss and 6th Ward member Councilman Jeff Schilling.