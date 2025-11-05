Incumbents leading in Dayton Public School Board early results

Rhynard has the lead, with 16.5% of the votes; Garrison has 16.1%, Chrisondra Goodwine has 15.7% and Joe Lacey has 15.5%.

The remaining candidates are trailing with Ken Hayes at 13.3%; Ann Marie Gallin (Mario) receiving 12% and Virgil Goodwine at 10.9%.

Three of those running - Virgil Goodwine, Hayes and Garrison - are newcomers, while four - Chrisondra Goodwine, Rhynard, Lacey and Gallin - have prior experience on the school board.

Current board member Karen Wick is running for Dayton City Commission.

The remaining three board members - Will Smith, Eric Walker and William Bailey - will be up for reelection in 2027.

Gallin is a long-term substitute teacher who previously served on the board but has not been on the board for more than a decade.

Garrison is a challenger and a graduate of Dunbar High School who works at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base .

Chrisondra Goodwine is the current president of the Dayton School Board and a township administrator for Jefferson Twp.

Virgil Goodwine is the dean of humanities at Wilberforce University and Chrisondra Goodwine’s brother. He is running for his first term.

Hayes is a Central State University English professor who has run for Dayton School Board multiple times but has not yet been elected.

Lacey is a longtime member of the Dayton School Board and the head of cash management with the Montgomery County Treasurer’s Office.

Rhynard was first elected to the Dayton School Board in 2017 and the parent of four children who attended Dayton Public Schools.