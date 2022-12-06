Injuries reported in West Carrollton garage fire

Crews were called to fire Tuesday evening at a detached garage in West Carrollton.
The fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Peach Orchard Drive.
Fire was showing when crews arrived, and there was a report of a man who suffered first- and second-degree burns.
We will update this report as we learn details.
