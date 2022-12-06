dayton-daily-news logo
Injuries reported in West Carrollton garage fire

Crews were called to fire Tuesday evening at a detached garage in West Carrollton.

The fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Peach Orchard Drive.

Fire was showing when crews arrived, and there was a report of a man who suffered first- and second-degree burns.

We will update this report as we learn details.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

