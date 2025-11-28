Inmate dies after apparently taking pain medicine in Montgomery County Jail

Explore Montgomery County Jail inmate dies following report of medical emergency

The 29-year-old man was not breathing, the release said, and medical staff started CPR and other life-saving measures, including calling the Dayton Fire Department.

However, he couldn’t be revived and was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

On investigation, detectives found that another inmate in the same housing unit had prescription pain medication, and admitted to giving the dead inmate some, according to the release. The medication is reportedly not allowed in the housing unit.

The sheriff’s office said that detectives are investigating, and the inmate’s cause of death will be determined by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Any possible charges will be determined after the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.