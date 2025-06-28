Interim CEO takes lead at YWCA Dayton prior to national search

Sanders, who is currently the principal of Sanders Consulting, has more than 30 years of experience in behavioral health and executive leadership.

A national search for a new CEO is expected to start sometime later this summer, but in the meantime, Sanders plans to make technology improvements, focus on staff retention and continue the housing and emergency shelter programs for which YWCA Dayton is known.

“My primary focus since I’ve been there has really been building a data platform, looking at the key performance indicators around the programming and working on professional development for employees,” said Sanders, who has been in the role since mid-May.

Sanders wants to retain employees and sustain a positive work culture.

“Oftentimes, when organizations go through transitions, the employees are anxious,” Sanders said.

Sanders wants to support employees through this transition.

“My focuses have really been internal,” Sanders said.

Fox Williams was president and CEO of YWCA Dayton for about two years, during which time financial challenges for the organization became more apparent.

They Dayton Daily News was not able to reach Fox Williams for comment on her departure.

In October 2024, YWCA Dayton’s board voted to postpone two major fundraising and awareness events for the organization, pointing to the need to prioritize funding for support services.

YWCA Dayton reported losses of $763,582 and $364,564 in 2022 and 2023, respectively, according to the organization’s most recent 990 tax forms.

Its operating revenues were $5.6 million and $6.1 million in 2022 and 2023, respectively, but its expenses were about $6.4 million for both of those years, according to tax forms.

YWCA Dayton was also set to open its Huber Heights campus in 2024 before backing out due to financial challenges. That 19-acre property was turned back over to the Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services, who then sold the property for $2.6 million to a holding company called Concentric Corporation of America, which is based in London, Kentucky.

YWCA Dayton is the only provider of emergency shelter for women and children fleeing domestic violence and other dangerous circumstances in Montgomery and Preble counties. The Dayton chapter is part of a national organization with shelter spaces nationwide.