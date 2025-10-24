International grocery store planned in Trotwood

A developer wants to open an international grocery store in Trotwood.

The city’s zoning board recently approved a conditional use request to allow Daniel Gakufi to operate an international grocery store at 3970 Salem Ave.

The proposed location is a 4.75-acre site situated north of North Gettysburg Avenue and south of Curundu Avenue, in the Miracle Lane Shopping Center, according to application documents.

The proposed grocery store would occupy 1,875 square feet of existing tenant space in a multi-tenant building.

O’Reilly Auto Parts and ShepTheBarber are also business tenants in the building.

To be called DJ International Market, the store’s offerings would include retail food sales, limited household goods and specialty imported grocery products, documents show.

Proposed business hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Trotwood grappled for years with being categorized as a “food desert,” with access to affordable and nutritious food, including fresh produce, severely limited in many areas of the city.

The issue reached a critical point with the September 2019 closure of the city’s only full-scale grocer, Foodtown.

In November 2023, Gordon Food Services opened a new store at 5031 Salem Ave., replacing its previous GFS wholesale location and significantly expanding its offerings for both the public and food service professionals.

The store offers a wide variety of products, including fresh produce, bulk items, grab-and-go meals, and fresh-squeezed juices. It’s open to the public with no membership required.

