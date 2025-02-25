Interviews begin next month for new Alter principal

“I think it’s just important to note that when you go from principal-CEO to a dual leadership model you have to find two people who really complement each other,” Lambert said.

Alter is working with Field Development Consultants to help with the search process. The position was posted in January and already Lambert said she has had a few meet and greet telephone calls with applicants.

Three dates are set, two in March and one in April, to interview candidates.

“We have a committee of nine people, staff, community members, a board member who will serve as the interview committee,” said Lambert, who will make the hiring decision.

Lambert said her goal is to introduce the new principal to the board at its April meeting and for that person to start by July 1, if not sooner.

Lambert, who has been principal for 14 years, said she thoroughly enjoys the Alter community.

“It’s a really wonderful place to be. You really don’t want to leave once you’re here,” she said.

She’s hoping to find someone who agrees, who has experience and is a person of faith.

“We’re always looking for a faith leader,” she said. The ideal candidate is someone who “leads with their faith because a Catholic education is important here. … That’s the first impetus of the school.

“The second is to continue to build on the academic excellence and take us to the next level,” Lambert said.

Lambert is the second president in school history. The Rev. James “Father Jim” Manning served as the first president from 2005 until he retired in 2016. Manning died in September 2024.