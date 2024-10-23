Investigation underway after fisherman reports vehicle-shaped object in river

West Carrollton police are investigating after a fisherman reported finding a vehicle-shaped object in the Great Miami River using his boat’s SONAR on Tuesday.
West Carrollton Police Officer Chris Fairchild said that the department is working on additional resources to aid in confirming that the object is a vehicle, and possibly recovering from the river if so.
When asked if police knew whether the vehicle entered the water recently Fairchild said they don’t know when it went in, “but it’s been speculated that the vehicle had been submerged for a long time.”
