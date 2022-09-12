Investigation underway after report of body at abandoned apartment

An investigation is underway after a body was reported found Monday afternoon on the property of an abandoned tornado-damaged apartment complex in Dayton.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed investigators from their office responded to the former Foxton Court Apartments in the 4500 block of Foxton Court in Dayton near the Harrison Twp. border.
The 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes irreparably damaged about 22 Foxton Court apartment buildings.
The city of Dayton is considering selling 58 acres, including a former city tree nursery and what’s left of the apartment complex, to Five Rivers MetroParks.
MetroParks would demolish and remediate the Foxton Court apartments as part of the deal, which is expected to cost about $1.9 million, city documents state.