Investigators seek tips after suspected arson fire burns Bomberger Park playground

Fire investigators are asking the public to reach out with any information about a suspected arson fire at Bomberger Park in Dayton.
Just after 4 a.m. Sunday Dayton firefighters responded to the 1300 block of East Fifth Street for a fire.
Engine 2 arrived on scene within about four minutes and found outdoor playground equipment on fire, according to the fire department.
Firefighters got the fire under control. No injuries were reported.
Preliminary damage estimates are pending. The fire is suspected arson, according to the fire department.
The Dayton Fire Department Fire Investigations Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information can call the fire department at 937-333-TIPS (8477) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).
