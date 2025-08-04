Investigators seek tips after suspected arson fire burns Bomberger Park playground

A Dayton police officer and a city maintenance worker talk on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, at Bomberger Park while looking over playground equipment that was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

A Dayton police officer and a city maintenance worker talk on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, at Bomberger Park while looking over playground equipment that was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Local News
By
15 minutes ago
X

Fire investigators are asking the public to reach out with any information about a suspected arson fire at Bomberger Park in Dayton.

Just after 4 a.m. Sunday Dayton firefighters responded to the 1300 block of East Fifth Street for a fire.

Engine 2 arrived on scene within about four minutes and found outdoor playground equipment on fire, according to the fire department.

Firefighters got the fire under control. No injuries were reported.

Preliminary damage estimates are pending. The fire is suspected arson, according to the fire department.

The Dayton Fire Department Fire Investigations Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information can call the fire department at 937-333-TIPS (8477) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

In Other News
1
Grand jury indicts Dayton man accused in dog attack
2
‘We need space’: Judges want to relocate probation employees out of...
3
2025 Bacon Fest winners include five-time champ
4
Owner of Thai restaurants to open 3 new concepts and a food truck
5
Reward of up to $5K offered in Fairborn arson investigation

About the Author