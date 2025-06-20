Iran, ICE and international travel: How are federal changes impacting Ohio?

The plan includes $8.3 billion in cuts to foreign aid programs and slashes $1.1 billion in money for public radio and television.

In a conversation just off the House floor — before, during, and after the DOGE vote — Turner refused to explain why he voted against the package, not indicating whether he opposed the foreign aid, the public radio and TV cuts, or both.

“I’m not talking to you,” Turner said numerous times with a smile, as he fended off questions from other reporters as well in the House Speaker’s Lobby. “No comment.”

Before the vote began, the longtime Miami Valley congressman seemed surprised at being asked if he was going to vote against the DOGE package. Turner would not even confirm how he voted until he was shown social media posts which reported his “No” vote.

Other Republicans gave a big thumbs-up to the defunding proposal.

U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, said taxpayers deserve a government that serves them, “not radical policies abroad or at home.”

What’s happening in Ohio?

• No Kings Day: More than 4,000 people poured into and around the Pavilion at RiverScape MetroPark in downtown Dayton last weekend to protest President Donald Trump’s administration, immigration raids and statewide issues like Senate Bill 1, a new law set to go into effect later this month that bans diversity, equity or inclusion initiatives as well as faculty strikes at public colleges.

The protest was part of the national “No Kings” movement, the goal of which is to reject authoritarianism, according to the No Kings website, and last weekend’s event was in protest of a military parade in Washington D.C. that recognized the 250th anniversary of U.S Army and coincided with Trump’s birthday.

• Immigration: Springfield safety forces are preparing for the likely possibility of U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement actions in their city, as well as the potential aftereffects.

City leaders, including Mayor Rob Rue, discussed the preparations after residents shared concerns during the city commission meeting this week.

“The fact that the president cannot keep our city out of his mouth means that I know that he’s not forgotten us, and so I’m concerned what that outcome will be,” said Rue, who is a Republican. “We want to live in peace and freedom and we do the best we can.”

Trump has been doubling-down on his plans to continue the mass deportation of immigrants, also directing federal immigration officials to prioritize deportations from Democratic-run cities, a move that comes after large protests in Los Angeles and other major cities.

Other federal updates:

• Israel and Iran: Trump continued his increasingly pointed warnings about the U.S. joining Israel in striking at Tehran’s nuclear program as Iran’s leader warned that the U.S. would be greeted with retaliation if it attacks. He said he doesn’t want to carry out a U.S. strike on Iran but suggested he stands ready to act if it’s necessary to extinguish Iran’s nuclear program.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, too, told lawmakers this week that the Pentagon was providing options to Trump as he decides next steps on Iran. Hegseth would not say whether the military was planning to assist with Israeli strikes.

• Minnesota shooter: The man arrested and accused of murdering a Minnesota lawmaker and wounding another had notes mentioning Ohio Congressman Greg Landsman, as well as former Daytonian and U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty — both Democrats.

Landsman, whose district includes Springboro, Lebanon and Mason, said Capitol Police contacted him on Sunday to tell him the FBI had found his name among evidence collected during the search for Vance Boelter, arrested last weekend. Authorities believe Boelter fatally shot Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their home early Saturday morning, after first shooting Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their residence several miles away.

• 988 Hotline: The 988 National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline will stop providing tailored support options to LGBTQ+ youth and young adults on July 17. The decision preempts the Trump administration’s 2026 budget proposal to cut funding for 988’s LGBTQ+ youth and young adult services, and is raising alarm bells among LGBTQ+ advocates. Federal data shows the LGBTQ+ youth program has served nearly 1.3 million callers since it started in September 2022.

• Travel ban: The Trump administration gave 36 countries, most of them in Africa, a deadline this week to commit to improve vetting of travelers or face a ban on their citizens visiting the U.S. Trump earlier this month passed a travel ban on 12 nations, including Haiti and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.