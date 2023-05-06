Is 2023 Kia EV6 GT future of industry?

It was just Earth Day. And whatever that means to you, if it means anything at all, there are implications in the automotive world. And before you fill my email inbox with your take on whether or not EVs are truly “green,” I’m merely mentioning that this week’s review seems apropos to come out around Earth Day as I am driving one of the hottest electric vehicles of 2023.
The 2023 Kia EV6 with two electric motors and a 77.4-kWh lithium ion battery has 576 horsepower and 545 pound-feet of instantaneous torque. And all the politics aside, it’s my job to review the EV6 and offer my honest take, which I intend to do. I will, however, preface that my week in the EV6 proved a couple of things to be true regarding electrified vehicles. One, if you don’t have home charging (and I mean a dedicated 240 outlet), then don’t buy one. It’s that simple. Forget charging it on a standard 110. Yes, you can do it but realize it will take far too long. The other point is that the infrastructure for fast-charging networks still needs improvement here in the Midwest. I live near a major city (Cincinnati) and the closest fast-charging station for me was nearly 14 miles away. That isn’t that far but ask yourself how close the nearest gas station is to you (it’s less than a mile for me, for the record).
It is issues like the lack of charging stations that cause range anxiety. And since I took my tester down to nearly “empty,” I was risking a lot if the station wasn’t functional. I arrived at an EVGo charging station and was frankly frustrated and disappointed. Getting the charging station to function and take my credit card was a challenge. One of the units didn’t work at all. So I slid into the other one and it finally worked. Note: This was not an issue with the Kia, but with the charging station.
In the end, to get my EV6 “filled up” (to 80% ) it took nearly 50 minutes of my time. I posted an Instagram video of the entire thing, which got a lot of views and many comments. Most were appalled at how long it took to charge. And again that is more to do with the EVGo station than the Kia. So, keep all this mind as you read the rest of the review of the Kia EV6.
On looks, the EV6 thankfully doesn’t look the part of other EVs. As popular as the Tesla is, it’s a rather boring-looking vehicle. The EV6 has plenty of styling but also follows suit with other Kia vehicles. It is one of the most distinctive but also stylish EVs on the road.
My tester was the GT version and is the fastest, most powerful vehicle Kia has ever built. This is the upside of electric vehicles. Instant, crazy amounts of torque and power. The 2023 Kia EV6 with two electric motors and a 77.4-kWh lithium-ion battery has 576 horsepower and 545 pound-feet of instantaneous torque. Additionally, my tester came with available all-wheel drive (AWD). There is even a green GT button on the steering wheel that when pushed during takeoff is truly like the old “Star Trek” episodes and “warp speed.”
You may balk at other things as it pertains to EVs, but the power and performance is unbelievable; and the EV6 was one of the most enjoyable vehicles I’ve driven.
Inside, the EV6, with its $60,000-plus price tag shows off some nice touchpoints. The GT imprints on the seats have a youthful vibe. The racing-style seats are conforming and not necessarily built for fifty-somethings with Dad bodies. But it was reasonably easy to get in and out of the EV6, so it had that going for it.
The rear seats are surprisingly spacious as is the headroom. Considering the look and design of the EV6, it looks like the cabin might be cramped, but it’s safely comfortable for five passengers. The rear cargo room is 24.4 cubic feet or 50.2 cubic feet with the rear seats folded.
Another neat trend for EVs is one long, free-flowing infotainment screen, rather than these large, out-of-place tablet-looking screens in other vehicles. The EV6 has a 12-inch touchscreen that flows seamlessly right into a 12-inch digital gauge cluster, essentially making for one long 24-inch area from center of the dash to behind the steering wheel. It’s both aesthetically pleasing and fully functional.
If maximum range is of interest to you, then the performance-oriented GT won’t be one to consider. With all that torque and power, the range is limited to 206 miles. However, if you do as I say and charge at home while you sleep, you won’t have any issues.
My tester had a base price of $61,400 with a final MSRP of $62,865 (including freight and handling charge).
As more and more EVs hit the market, I am learning more about these vehicles. They’re actually quite simple (much simpler than an internal combustion vehicle). Is there range anxiety? Perhaps. But if you do it right, plan it right and have enough infrastructure, then it’s nothing more than a nuisance. I’m not here to make a case for or against EVs, merely to tell the tale of my week with the Kia EV6.
Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside
2023 Kia EV6 GT
Price/As tested price................................................ $61,400/$62,865
Mileage.......................................... 206 miles of range
Engine............................................. 77-kWh dual motor
Horsepower................................. 576 hp/545 lbs./ft.
Transmission................................. single-speed automatic
Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive
Final Assembly Point................ Hwasung, Korea
