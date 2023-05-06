Is 2023 Kia EV6 GT future of industry?

My tester was the GT version and is the fastest, most powerful vehicle Kia has ever built. This is the upside of electric vehicles. Instant, crazy amounts of torque and power. The 2023 Kia EV6 with two electric motors and a 77.4-kWh lithium-ion battery has 576 horsepower and 545 pound-feet of instantaneous torque. Additionally, my tester came with available all-wheel drive (AWD). There is even a green GT button on the steering wheel that when pushed during takeoff is truly like the old “Star Trek” episodes and “warp speed.”

You may balk at other things as it pertains to EVs, but the power and performance is unbelievable; and the EV6 was one of the most enjoyable vehicles I’ve driven.

Inside, the EV6, with its $60,000-plus price tag shows off some nice touchpoints. The GT imprints on the seats have a youthful vibe. The racing-style seats are conforming and not necessarily built for fifty-somethings with Dad bodies. But it was reasonably easy to get in and out of the EV6, so it had that going for it.

The rear seats are surprisingly spacious as is the headroom. Considering the look and design of the EV6, it looks like the cabin might be cramped, but it’s safely comfortable for five passengers. The rear cargo room is 24.4 cubic feet or 50.2 cubic feet with the rear seats folded.

Another neat trend for EVs is one long, free-flowing infotainment screen, rather than these large, out-of-place tablet-looking screens in other vehicles. The EV6 has a 12-inch touchscreen that flows seamlessly right into a 12-inch digital gauge cluster, essentially making for one long 24-inch area from center of the dash to behind the steering wheel. It’s both aesthetically pleasing and fully functional.

If maximum range is of interest to you, then the performance-oriented GT won’t be one to consider. With all that torque and power, the range is limited to 206 miles. However, if you do as I say and charge at home while you sleep, you won’t have any issues.

My tester had a base price of $61,400 with a final MSRP of $62,865 (including freight and handling charge).

As more and more EVs hit the market, I am learning more about these vehicles. They’re actually quite simple (much simpler than an internal combustion vehicle). Is there range anxiety? Perhaps. But if you do it right, plan it right and have enough infrastructure, then it’s nothing more than a nuisance. I’m not here to make a case for or against EVs, merely to tell the tale of my week with the Kia EV6.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2023 Kia EV6 GT

Price/As tested price................................................ $61,400/$62,865

Mileage.......................................... 206 miles of range

Engine............................................. 77-kWh dual motor

Horsepower................................. 576 hp/545 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. single-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Hwasung, Korea