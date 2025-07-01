Breaking: Senate passes Trump’s big tax breaks and spending cuts bill as Vance breaks 50-50 tie

Is your drinking water cloudy? Here’s why

Credit: City of Dayton

By Jen Balduf – Staff Writer
1 hour ago
People in communities served by the Dayton Water Department, including Kettering, have reported cloudy water over the last few days.

Despite its milky appearance, the water is safe and is caused by air bubbles trapped in the water pipes, officials say. The water in a glass will clear up on its own in a few minutes as it releases tiny bubbles.

Crews on Monday and Tuesday have been “performing a strategic flushing plan” to eliminate the cloudy appearance of water in the southeastern portion of its system, the water department posted on social media.

“Our goal is to eliminate the air in the system by flushing hydrants in the impacted areas. After this systematic flush is completed, we will reevaluate and determine next steps if needed,” the city said.

The source of Dayton’s water is the Great Miami Buried Valley Aquifer.

