It’s Halloween! Here are some places to be in the spirit

While the younger ghosts and ghouls are trick-or-treating around town today, there are also events for families and adults.

Here is a list of things to do and places to visit to celebrate the fall season and the Halloween holiday this weekend:

American Czechoslovakian Club Halloween Party

When: 6-10 p.m. today

Where: 922 Valley St., Dayton

Description: The American Czechoslovakian Club will celebrate Halloween with an event featuring music, food, pumpkin decorating and more. Guests are encouraged to come in costume.

Brimstone Haunt

Hours: 7 p.m.- 11 p.m. today and Saturday

Location: 525 Brimstone Road, Wilmington

Description: Brimstone Haunt, which can be found on the grounds of the Ohio Renaissance Festival, will offer a fright-filled haunted hayride as one of its marquee attractions. The haunt also offers indoor haunted mazes, carnival games and more.

Lewisburg Haunted Cave

Hours: 7 p.m.-midnight today and Saturday

Location: 4392 Swishers Mill Road, Lewisburg

Description: While not a traditional hayride, Lewisburg Haunted Cave offers a educational tour through the former mine on a wagon. This ride is not intended to scare, however it will take guests through Ohio’s largest brown bat habitat.

VanDemark Farm

Hours: 6-11 p.m. today, noon-11 p.m. Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Sunday

Location: 2401 S. VanDemark Road, Sidney

Description: VanDemark Farm’s “Fall Fun Season” will have a variety of activities, including minigolf, a petting zone, a corn maze and a hayride.

Kleather’s Pumpkin Patch

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today

Location: 90 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Description: Open since 1976, Kleather’s is a family-owned seasonal store known for selling pumpkins, squash, mums, fall décor and more.

Burwinkel Farms

Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. today

Location: 4359 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton

Description: As a part of its “Fall Family Fun,” guests at Burwinkel Farms can bring home a small pumpkin from its pick-your-own pumpkin patch.

‘Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience’

Hours: Select nights Oct. 24-Nov. 30

Location: 6035 Price Road, Loveland

Description: Inspired by the Forbidden Forest location from the series, this traveling experience has stops in cities such as Brisbane, Chicago, Vancouver and Shenzhen. Throughout the experience, guests will encounter various characters from the “Harry Potter” franchise such as Harry Potter, Hagrid and Draco Malfoy.

Land of Illusion

Hours: 7 p.m.-1 a.m. today and Saturday

Location: 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown

Description: Six attractions can be found on the Land of Illusion grounds, including the Temple of Terror, Killer Klowns Haunted Maze and Dr. Psycho’s Haunted Estate.

Dayton Scream Park

Hours: Dusk to midnight today and Saturday

Location: 4040 Wrightway Road, Dayton

Description: “Where nightmares become reality” is how it is described.

Face Your Fears Tower of Terror

Hours: 8 p.m.-midnight today and Saturday

Location: 1291 Cold Springs Road, Springfield

Description: Voted as one of the Top 10 haunted attractions in the U.S. by Scare Factor.

Terror Maze

Hours: 8 p.m.-midnight today and Saturday

Location: 6988 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield;

Description: Terror Maze has been a staple of Halloween in the area for more than three decades.

Hell’s Dungeon

Hours: 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 8

Location: 3866 Linden Ave., Dayton

Description: All-indoor venue. The team behind the haunt has dubbed 2025 as the “Year of the Rejects.”

