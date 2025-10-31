It’s Halloween! Here are some places to be in the spirit

While the younger ghosts and ghouls are trick-or-treating around town today, there are also events for families and adults.
Here is a list of things to do and places to visit to celebrate the fall season and the Halloween holiday this weekend:
American Czechoslovakian Club Halloween Party
When: 6-10 p.m. today
Where: 922 Valley St., Dayton
Description: The American Czechoslovakian Club will celebrate Halloween with an event featuring music, food, pumpkin decorating and more. Guests are encouraged to come in costume.
Hours: 7 p.m.- 11 p.m. today and Saturday
Location: 525 Brimstone Road, Wilmington
Description: Brimstone Haunt, which can be found on the grounds of the Ohio Renaissance Festival, will offer a fright-filled haunted hayride as one of its marquee attractions. The haunt also offers indoor haunted mazes, carnival games and more.
Hours: 7 p.m.-midnight today and Saturday
Location: 4392 Swishers Mill Road, Lewisburg
Description: While not a traditional hayride, Lewisburg Haunted Cave offers a educational tour through the former mine on a wagon. This ride is not intended to scare, however it will take guests through Ohio’s largest brown bat habitat.
Hours: 6-11 p.m. today, noon-11 p.m. Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Sunday
Location: 2401 S. VanDemark Road, Sidney
Description: VanDemark Farm’s “Fall Fun Season” will have a variety of activities, including minigolf, a petting zone, a corn maze and a hayride.
Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today
Location: 90 W. Central Ave., Springboro
Description: Open since 1976, Kleather’s is a family-owned seasonal store known for selling pumpkins, squash, mums, fall décor and more.
Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. today
Location: 4359 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton
Description: As a part of its “Fall Family Fun,” guests at Burwinkel Farms can bring home a small pumpkin from its pick-your-own pumpkin patch.
‘Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience’
Hours: Select nights Oct. 24-Nov. 30
Location: 6035 Price Road, Loveland
Description: Inspired by the Forbidden Forest location from the series, this traveling experience has stops in cities such as Brisbane, Chicago, Vancouver and Shenzhen. Throughout the experience, guests will encounter various characters from the “Harry Potter” franchise such as Harry Potter, Hagrid and Draco Malfoy.
Hours: 7 p.m.-1 a.m. today and Saturday
Location: 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown
Description: Six attractions can be found on the Land of Illusion grounds, including the Temple of Terror, Killer Klowns Haunted Maze and Dr. Psycho’s Haunted Estate.
Hours: Dusk to midnight today and Saturday
Location: 4040 Wrightway Road, Dayton
Description: “Where nightmares become reality” is how it is described.
Face Your Fears Tower of Terror
Hours: 8 p.m.-midnight today and Saturday
Location: 1291 Cold Springs Road, Springfield
Description: Voted as one of the Top 10 haunted attractions in the U.S. by Scare Factor.
Hours: 8 p.m.-midnight today and Saturday
Location: 6988 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield;
Description: Terror Maze has been a staple of Halloween in the area for more than three decades.
Hours: 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 8
Location: 3866 Linden Ave., Dayton
Description: All-indoor venue. The team behind the haunt has dubbed 2025 as the “Year of the Rejects.”
